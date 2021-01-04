Pfizer to offer COVID-19 vaccines to trial participants who received placebo

Pfizer is giving participants in its COVID-19 vaccine trials the option to learn whether they received the vaccine or a placebo and is offering vaccinations to those who received the placebo, the drugmaker announced Jan. 1.

The initiative, called the Vaccine Transition Option, gives trial participants ages 16 years and older who received a placebo the option to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine while remaining in the study.

Participants in the placebo arm who want to receive the vaccine will be scheduled for an in-person visit, during which the study physician will provide and explain a new informed consent document.

The drugmaker hopes to administer first doses to all participants in the placebo arm who opt to get the vaccine by March 1.

More articles on pharmacy:

Moderna increases expected number of vaccine doses for 2021 by 20%

List prices for 589 drugs increase in the 1st days of 2021

US might administer half doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to accelerate rollout

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.