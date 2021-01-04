US might administer half doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to accelerate rollout

The U.S. is considering administering shots that contain half the recommended dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to expedite the vaccine rollout process, Moncef Slaoui, PhD, chief scientific advisor to Operation Warp Speed, said during a Jan. 4 interview on CBS' Face the Nation.

Dr. Slaoui said data shows a half dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine induces an "identical immune response" to the recommended full 100 microgram dose for people ages 18 to 55.

He also said the federal government is in discussions with Moderna and with the FDA to start administering half doses of Moderna's vaccine; that decision is ultimately up to the FDA.

More articles on pharmacy:

West Virginia clinic gives 42 patients antibody cocktail instead of COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer vs. Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: What's the same & what's different

Operation Warp Speed chief on vaccine distribution: 'We know that it should be better'

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.