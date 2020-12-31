West Virginia clinic gives 42 patients antibody cocktail instead of COVID-19 vaccine

Workers at a clinic in Boone County, W.Va. accidentally gave 42 people Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody treatment instead of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, the West Virginia National Guard announced Dec. 31.

Regeneron's antibody cocktail is a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab, two antibodies that fight against COVID-19. The FDA granted it emergency use authorization Nov. 21.

The West Virginia National Guard said the error does not pose a risk to the 42 individuals. It also said those 42 people "will be offered the vaccine as soon as possible with a priority status," according to the Washington Post.

