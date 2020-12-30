6 recent drug, device recalls
Medical device and drug recalls, whether voluntary or mandated by the FDA, ensure patient safety. Here are six reported to the FDA since Dec. 1:
- Sunstar Americas expands recall of gingivitis treatment
Sunstar Americas has expanded a recall of its Paroex chlorhexidine gluconate oral rinse after finding it may be contaminated with Burkholderia lata.
- Cook Medical recalls catheters after 14 reports of serious injuries
Cook Medical has recalled its Flexor Check-Flo Introducers and Flexor Tuohy-Borst Side-Arm Introducers after finding they may separate during use, potentially leading to life-threatening adverse events.
- Drugmaker issues recall after mistakenly packaging erectile dysfunction pills, antidepressants in same bottles
AvKARE, a Pulaski, Tenn.-based drugmaker, issued a recall after discovering it mistakenly packaged erectile dysfunction pills in the same bottles as an antidepressant.
- Torrent Pharmaceuticals recalls blood cell disorder treatment
Torrent Pharmaceuticals has recalled one lot of its anagrelide capsules due to dissolution test failure.
- MPM Medical recalls over-the-counter pain gel
MPM Medical has recalled one lot of Regenecare HA Hydrogel after finding it was contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia.
- Baxter recalls infusion pumps
Baxter has recalled three of its infusion pumps after finding that improper cleaning of the devices may lead to residue buildup or corrosion on the device.
