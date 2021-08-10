How vaccination rates are changing in each state: Up in 40, down in 10

U.S. vaccination rates have risen by 5 percent in the past week, according to CDC data last updated Aug. 9.

Mississippi has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 96 percent in the past week, according to The Washington Post's tracker of weekly change in vaccine administration.

Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered: