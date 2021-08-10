How vaccination rates are changing in each state: Up in 40, down in 10

U.S. vaccination rates have risen by 5 percent in the past week, according to CDC data last updated Aug. 9.

Mississippi has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 96 percent in the past week, according to The Washington Post's tracker of weekly change in vaccine administration.

Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered:

  1. Mississippi: up 96 percent

  2. Alaska: up 53 percent

  3. Arizona: up 50 percent

  4. Maine: up 46 percent

  5. Alabama: up 42 percent

  6. District of Columbia: up 41 percent

  7. Arkansas: up 38 percent

  8. Iowa: up 31 percent

  9. South Dakota: up 29 percent

  10. Hawaii: up 22 percent

  11. South Carolina: up 22 percent

  12. West Virginia: up 22 percent

  13. Montana: up 21 percent

  14. Michigan: up 21 percent

  15. Tennessee: up 19 percent

  16. Wisconsin: up 19 percent

  17. Oklahoma: up 17 percent

  18. Louisiana: up 15 percent

  19. Vermont: up 15 percent

  20. Kentucky: up 15 percent

  21. Minnesota: up 12 percent

  22. Florida: up 11 percent

  23. Kansas: up 10 percent

  24. Oregon: up 10 percent

  25. Texas: up 10 percent

  26. Washington: up 9 percent

  27. Idaho: up 9 percent

  28. Utah: up 9 percent

  29. Maryland: up 8 percent

  30. North Dakota: up 6 percent

  31. Rhode Island: up 6 percent

  32. Indiana: up 5 percent

  33. Nevada: up 4 percent

  34. Colorado: up 4 percent

  35. New York: up 3 percent

  36. North Carolina: up 3 percent

  37. Nebraska: up 2 percent

  38. Ohio: up 2 percent

  39. Connecticut: up less than 1 percent

  40. California: up less than 1 percent

  41. Missouri: up less than 1 percent

  42. Illinois: down 6 percent

  43. Wyoming: down 6 percent

  44. Delaware: down 9 percent

  45. New Jersey: down 10 percent

  46. Massachusetts: down 10 percent

  47. Pennsylvania: down 11 percent 

  48. New Hampshire: down 11 percent

  49. Virginia: down 12 percent

  50. New Mexico: down 12 percent

  51. Georgia: down 27 percent
 

