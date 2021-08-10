How vaccination rates are changing in each state: Up in 40, down in 10

Listen
U.S. vaccination rates have risen by 5 percent in the past week, according to CDC data last updated Aug. 9.
Mississippi has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 96 percent in the past week, according to The Washington Post's tracker of weekly change in vaccine administration.
Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered:
- Mississippi: up 96 percent
- Alaska: up 53 percent
- Arizona: up 50 percent
- Maine: up 46 percent
- Alabama: up 42 percent
- District of Columbia: up 41 percent
- Arkansas: up 38 percent
- Iowa: up 31 percent
- South Dakota: up 29 percent
- Hawaii: up 22 percent
- South Carolina: up 22 percent
- West Virginia: up 22 percent
- Montana: up 21 percent
- Michigan: up 21 percent
- Tennessee: up 19 percent
- Wisconsin: up 19 percent
- Oklahoma: up 17 percent
- Louisiana: up 15 percent
- Vermont: up 15 percent
- Kentucky: up 15 percent
- Minnesota: up 12 percent
- Florida: up 11 percent
- Kansas: up 10 percent
- Oregon: up 10 percent
- Texas: up 10 percent
- Washington: up 9 percent
- Idaho: up 9 percent
- Utah: up 9 percent
- Maryland: up 8 percent
- North Dakota: up 6 percent
- Rhode Island: up 6 percent
- Indiana: up 5 percent
- Nevada: up 4 percent
- Colorado: up 4 percent
- New York: up 3 percent
- North Carolina: up 3 percent
- Nebraska: up 2 percent
- Ohio: up 2 percent
- Connecticut: up less than 1 percent
- California: up less than 1 percent
- Missouri: up less than 1 percent
- Illinois: down 6 percent
- Wyoming: down 6 percent
- Delaware: down 9 percent
- New Jersey: down 10 percent
- Massachusetts: down 10 percent
- Pennsylvania: down 11 percent
- New Hampshire: down 11 percent
- Virginia: down 12 percent
- New Mexico: down 12 percent
- Georgia: down 27 percent