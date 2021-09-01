How vaccination rates are changing in each state: Up in 36, down in 14

An average of 899,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the past week, a less than 1 percent increase from the week before, according to The Washington Post.

South Dakota has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 58 percent in the past week. Nearly 50 percent of South Dakota's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Aug. 31.

Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered: