How vaccination rates are changing in each state: Up in 36, down in 14

An average of 899,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the past week, a less than 1 percent increase from the week before, according to The Washington Post.
South Dakota has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 58 percent in the past week. Nearly 50 percent of South Dakota's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Aug. 31.
Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered:
- South Dakota: up 58 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.08
- Illinois: up 56 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.21
- Hawaii: up 39 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.25
- North Dakota: up 34 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 41.68
- Oklahoma: up 30 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 43.83
- Alabama: up 28 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 38.35
- Alaska: up 26 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.21
- Maine: up 26 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 65.84
- New Mexico: up 22 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.99
- Colorado: up 18 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.93
- New Jersey: up 15 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.45
- Nebraska: up 15 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.05
- Michigan: up 12 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.5
- New York: up 12 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.13
- South Carolina: up 12 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 43.35
- Maryland: up 11 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.48
- Pennsylvania: up 10 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.11
- Tennessee: up 9 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 41.85
- Rhode Island: up 9 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 64.72
- Washington: up 8 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.17
- Connecticut: up 8 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 66
- Arizona: up 8 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.88
- Kentucky: up 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.52
- Indiana: up 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.29
- District of Columbia: up 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 57.3
- Wyoming: up 6 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 38.63
- Wisconsin: up 6 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.97
- California: up 6 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.87
- Minnesota: up 6 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.89
- Massachusetts: up 5 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 65.97
- Texas: up 4 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.43
- Ohio: up 4 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.4
- Florida: up 3 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53
- Delaware: up 3 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.32
- Nevada: up 3 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.84
- Iowa: up 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.84
- North Carolina: up less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.35
- Virginia: down 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 57.26
- Georgia: down 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 41.22
- Arkansas: down 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 41.52
- West Virginia: down 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 39.65
- Kansas: down 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.25
- Vermont: down 3 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 67.91
- Oregon: down 10 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.06
- Idaho: down 13 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 39.18
- Louisiana: down 20 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 41.43
- Montana: down 22 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46
- Missouri: down 28 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.06
- Utah: down 57 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.51
- Mississippi: down 64 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 37.74
- New Hampshire: down 80 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.68