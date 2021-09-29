How vaccination rates are changing in each state: Up in 18, down in 32

An average of 624,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the past week, a 16 percent decrease from the week before, according to The Washington Post.
Ohio has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 95 percent in the past week. More than 50 percent of Ohio's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Sept. 28. Washington state saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 369 percent. More than 60 percent of Washington's population is fully vaccinated.
Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered:
- Ohio: up 95 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.12
- Delaware: up 68 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 57.3
- Alaska: up 45 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.41
- District of Columbia: up 37 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.02
- Pennsylvania: up 26 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 57.67
- Nebraska: up 24 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.55
- New Hampshire: up 23 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.44
- Kentucky: up 16 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.08
- North Carolina : up 15 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.62
- Rhode Island: up 13 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 68.06
- Hawaii: up 13 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 57.71
- California: up 10 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.86
- Massachusetts: up 9 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 67.82
- Colorado: up 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.24
- Vermont: up 6 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 69.39
- Illinois: up 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.38
- West Virginia: up 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 40.37
- New York: up less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.56
- Idaho: down less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 41.47
- Arizona: down 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.98
- Kansas: down 3 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.95
- Missouri: down 4 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.66
- South Dakota: down 4 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.56
- Oregon: down 6 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.6
- Maine: down 6 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 68.4
- Nevada: down 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.63
- Indiana: down 8 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.3
- Tennessee: down 8 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.24
- Wisconsin: down 9 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.32
- Maryland: down 9 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.99
- Oklahoma: down 9 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.41
- New Mexico: down 9 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.94
- Iowa: down 10 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.89
- Florida: down 10 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 57.1
- Minnesota: down 10 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.05
- South Carolina: down 10 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.07
- North Dakota: down 11 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 43.92
- Utah: down 12 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.41
- Arkansas: down 14 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.39
- Montana: down 18 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.34
- Louisiana: down 18 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.25
- Mississippi: down 18 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 43.09
- Michigan: down 21 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.2
- Connecticut: down 21 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 68.57
- Alabama: down 22 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 42.45
- Texas: down 24 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.08
- Wyoming: down 26 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 41.44
- New Jersey: down 30 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 64.2
- Georgia: down 30 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.08
- Virginia: down 38 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.43
- Washington: down 369 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.66