How vaccination rates are changing in each state: Up in 18, down in 32

An average of 624,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the past week, a 16 percent decrease from the week before, according to The Washington Post.

Ohio has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 95 percent in the past week. More than 50 percent of Ohio's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Sept. 28. Washington state saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 369 percent. More than 60 percent of Washington's population is fully vaccinated.

Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered: