HHS freezes Trump administration rule on insulin, epinephrine drug discounts

HHS has frozen a rule implemented by former President Donald Trump that requires federally qualified health centers to pass discounts on insulin and epinephrine directly to patients.

The rule was supposed to take effect Jan. 22 but is now delayed until March 22, HHS said Jan. 21. The department said the purpose of the delay is to give department officials the opportunity to further review the rule.

The rule requires all health centers receiving section 330(e) grant funds and participating in the 340B drug-pricing program to make insulin and epinephrine available to low-income patients at or below the cost the health center purchased them through the 340B drug-pricing program.

It was part of an executive order signed by former President Trump July 24 and applies to people with annual incomes at or below 350 percent of the federal poverty level who have a high cost-sharing requirement, high unmet deductible or no health insurance.

