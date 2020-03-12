EmblemHealth to offer free prescription delivery during coronavirus outbreak

New York health insurer EmblemHealth is partnering with Medly Pharmacy to provide free prescription delivery services to Emblem members who want to minimize the risk of exposure to germs during the coronavirus outbreak.

Medley is a digital pharmacy in New York City that delivers prescriptions to customers.

Emblem said its 3.2 million members in the New York tristate area now will have access to Medley's delivery services.

"This partnership is designed to give our members peace of mind, knowing they can get their prescriptions delivered. This is an immediate concern for our very elderly members, members who are homebound, or have weakened immune systems," said EmblemHealth CEO Karen Ignagni.

Emblem members can request that their physicians send their prescriptions to Medly. Members can then set up delivery through call, text, or the Medly Pharmacy app.

