Trump sends list of drug-pricing policy proposals to Capitol Hill

President Donald Trump sent a list of drug-pricing policy proposals to Capitol Hill March 10, calling on Congress to pass the changes he believes will lower drug costs for Medicare enrollees.

In a news release from the White House, the president urged Congress to pass legislation that would:

Cap Medicare Part D beneficiary annual out-of-pocket pharmacy expenses

Provide an option to cap Medicare Part D beneficiary monthly out-of-pocket pharmacy expenses

Offer protection for seniors against the out-of-pocket costs incurred when their income rises above a certain level

Give insurance companies an incentive to negotiate better prices for costly drugs

Limit drugmakers’ price increases

The list of policy ideas already have bipartisan support, according to the White House, and would "bring lasting relief from incredibly high drug prices for America's seniors."

