CVS opens its first COVID-19 testing center in Massachusetts

CVS Health opened its first COVID-19 testing site in Shrewsbury, Mass., and will begin testing first responders and healthcare workers.

In a partnership with HHS and the U.S. Public Health Service and the state, CVS created the testing site to be a model for sites it plans to open across the country.

The testing site is in a pharmacy parking lot and will focus first on testing first responders and healthcare workers before potentially opening to the broader public. CVS said the sooner first responders are tested, the sooner they can continue to help the public.

CVS said it is expecting issues to arise since it is the first time it’s created a diagnostic testing site and will use those issues to guide its opening of other sites.

