How top retail pharmacy chains have responded to the coronavirus pandemic

The country's top retail pharmacy chains have taken several steps they say will help ensure customers' don't lose access to needed prescriptions and other health products during the coronavirus pandemic.

CVS Health:

Will offer free home delivery of prescriptions to let customers stay home as much as possible





Made diagnostic testing and all telemedicine visits available with no copay for Aetna members for the next 90 days





Plans to conduct COVID-19 tests in parking lots outside its stores

Walgreens:

Waived delivery fees for all products bought online, and some prescriptions, for as long as the pandemic lasts.





Will conduct COVID-19 tests in parking lots outside its stores.





Temporarily changed stores' hours to support employees during the pandemic. Drive-thru pharmacies will remain open 24/7.

Rite Aid:

Will waive delivery fees for eligible prescriptions and advised customers to contact their pharmacist for details on which prescriptions would be available for free delivery. Controlled substances and refrigerated drugs won't be eligible for delivery.





Will offer 90-day refills and early refill authorizations so patients don't have to worry about multiple refills during the pandemic.





"Significantly increased" staff to fill online orders faster.





Limited purchase of some items to make sure they don't run out too quickly.

