COVID-19 vaccination rates up in 45 states, down in 5

An average of 1.28 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the last week, a 60 percent increase from the week before, according to The Washington Post. The number of doses administered per day includes booster doses, not just initial vaccinations.
Illinois has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 13,624 percent in the past week. About 60 percent of Illinois' population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Nov. 2. Kentucky saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 533 percent. About 50 percent of Kentucky's population is fully vaccinated.
Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered:
- Illinois: up 13,624 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.51
- South Dakota: up 3,892 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.77
- New Hampshire: up 126 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.02
- Vermont: up 108 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 71.36
- Iowa: up 101 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.66
- Indiana: up 90 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.91
- Ohio: up 89 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.93
- Maine: up 86 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 70.72
- Rhode Island: up 85 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 71
- Connecticut: up 83 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 70.81
- Virginia: up 76 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.22
- Massachusetts: up 75 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 69.76
- Minnesota: up 74 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.96
- Montana: up 71 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.6
- Alaska: up 69 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.76
- Alabama: up 69 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.84
- Arkansas: up 68 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.08
- North Carolina: up 64 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.76
- Oklahoma: up 62 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.14
- Oregon: up 62 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.97
- Colorado: up 61 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.73
- Missouri: up 61 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.85
- Tennessee: up 61 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.79
- California: up 59 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.4
- Wisconsin: up 59 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.39
- District of Columbia: up 56 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.64
- South Carolina: up 56 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.1
- Delaware: up 54 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.12
- Michigan: up 52 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.58
- New Jersey: up 51 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 66.47
- Texas: up 51 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.46
- Florida: up 51 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.83
- Kansas: up 50 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.3
- Mississippi: up 47 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.69
- Nevada: up 47 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.09
- New York: up 46 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 66.81
- Washington: up 45 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.64
- Nebraska: up 44 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.33
- Pennsylvania: up 43 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.64
- Idaho: up 42 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 43.98
- Arizona: up 41 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.21
- Maryland: up 38 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 66.27
- Louisiana: up 37 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.74
- New Mexico: up 24 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.19
- Hawaii: up 18 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.85
- Wyoming: up less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.09
- Utah: down 14 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.67
- North Dakota: down 20 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.01
- Georgia: down 25 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.19
- West Virginia: down 39 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 41.05
- Kentucky: down 533 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.78