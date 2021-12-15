COVID-19 vaccination rates up in 17 states, down in 33

An average of 1.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the U.S. last week, a less than 1 percent decrease from the previous week, according to The Washington Post. The number of doses administered per day includes booster shots in addition to initial vaccinations.

Delaware has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 278 percent in the past week. Nearly 63 percent of Delaware's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Dec. 14. Mississippi saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 79 percent. About 47 percent of Mississippi's population is fully vaccinated.

Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered: