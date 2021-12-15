COVID-19 vaccination rates up in 17 states, down in 33

An average of 1.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the U.S. last week, a less than 1 percent decrease from the previous week, according to The Washington Post. The number of doses administered per day includes booster shots in addition to initial vaccinations.

Delaware has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 278 percent in the past week. Nearly 63 percent of Delaware's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Dec. 14. Mississippi saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 79 percent. About 47 percent of Mississippi's population is fully vaccinated.

Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered:

  1. Delaware: up 278 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.81

  2. New Hampshire: up 144 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 66.14

  3. North Dakota: up 133 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.69

  4. West Virginia: up 117 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.7

  5. New York: up 94 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 70.55

  6. Georgia: up 91 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.1

  7. District of Columbia: up 22 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 66.26

  8. Illinois: up 18 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.33

  9. Wisconsin: up 12 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.01

  10. Connecticut: up 10 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 73.7

  11. Rhode Island: up 9 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 75.08

  12. Arkansas: up 9 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.43

  13. Kansas: up 5 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.96

  14. Massachusetts: up 4 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 73.37

  15. Oregon: up 4 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 65.56

  16. Maine: up 3 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 74.52

  17. Nevada: up 2 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.58

  18. New Mexico: up less than 1 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 65.15

  19. Ohio: down 2 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.42

  20. Washington: down 2 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 66.9

  21. Pennsylvania: down 2 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.33

  22. California: down 3 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 64.92

  23. Indiana: down 3 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.46

  24. Arizona: down 4 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.02

  25. Louisiana: down 4 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.6

  26. Michigan: down 4 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.9

  27. New Jersey: down 4 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 69.42

  28. Nebraska: down 5 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.94

  29. Texas: down 5 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.03

  30. Maryland: down 6 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 69.38

  31. Colorado: down 9 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 65.09

  32. Iowa: down 10 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.12

  33. Hawaii: down 11 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.48

  34. Montana: down 11 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.03

  35. Minnesota: down 12 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 64.38

  36. Vermont: down 14 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 75.62

  37. Missouri: down 14 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.23

  38. North Carolina : down 14 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.59

  39. Oklahoma: down 14 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.61

  40. Virginia: down 15 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 66.89

  41. Kentucky: down 16 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.42

  42. Idaho: down 17 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.8

  43. Florida: down 18 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.52

  44. Tennessee: down 18 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.46

  45. South Carolina: down 20 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.39

  46. Alabama: down 22 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.96

  47. Alaska: down 26 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.59

  48. South Dakota: down 26 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.04

  49. Wyoming: down 28 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.72

  50. Utah: down 29 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 57.24

  51. Mississippi: down 79 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.55
 

