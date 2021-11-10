COVID-19 vaccination rates up in 17 states, down in 32

- Small
An average of 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the last week, a 2 percent increase from the week before, according to The Washington Post. The number of doses administered per day includes booster doses, not just initial vaccinations.
Vaccination rates rose in 17 states, saw no change in one state and decreased in 32 states.
North Dakota has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 113 percent in the past week. About 48 percent of North Dakota's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Nov. 9. New Hampshire saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 35 percent. About 63 percent of New Hampshire's population is fully vaccinated.
Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered:
- North Dakota: up 113 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.94
- Georgia: up 96 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.78
- Utah: up 94 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.35
- Mississippi: up 65 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.19
- Minnesota: up 59 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.61
- Pennsylvania: up 23 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.3
- New Mexico: up 20 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.57
- West Virginia: up 13 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 41.12
- Vermont: up 9 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 71.77
- Nebraska: up 8 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.63
- Massachusetts: up 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 70.12
- Maryland: up 5 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 66.38
- Wisconsin: up 4 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.72
- Maine: up 3 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 71.17
- Montana: up 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.96
- California: up 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.87
- Kansas: up less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.67
- Kentucky: no change
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.16
- District of Columbia: down 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.16
- Florida: down 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.2
- Hawaii: down 3 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.13
- Michigan: down 3 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.85
- Iowa: down 4 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.9
- Virginia: down 4 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.7
- Connecticut: down 5 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 71.15
- Missouri: down 5 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.15
- Ohio: down 6 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.21
- South Dakota: down 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.43
- Washington: down 8 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 64.03
- Louisiana: down 8 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.04
- Wyoming: down 8 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.53
- Nevada: down 8 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.48
- Rhode Island: down 9 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 71.44
- Oklahoma: down 9 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.58
- New York: down 9 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 67.28
- Arkansas: down 10 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.43
- Idaho: down 11 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.37
- New Jersey: down 11 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 66.79
- Arizona: down 12 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.6
- Oregon: down 13 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.24
- Alaska: down 13 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.08
- Colorado: down 13 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.1
- North Carolina : down 15 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.25
- South Carolina: down 16 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.47
- Indiana: down 16 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.12
- Tennessee: down 17 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.12
- Texas: down 19 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.76
- Alabama: down 23 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.16
- Illinois: down 28 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.04
- Delaware: down 32 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.48
- New Hampshire: down 35 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.37