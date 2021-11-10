COVID-19 vaccination rates up in 17 states, down in 32

An average of 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the last week, a 2 percent increase from the week before, according to The Washington Post. The number of doses administered per day includes booster doses, not just initial vaccinations.

Vaccination rates rose in 17 states, saw no change in one state and decreased in 32 states.

North Dakota has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 113 percent in the past week. About 48 percent of North Dakota's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Nov. 9. New Hampshire saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 35 percent. About 63 percent of New Hampshire's population is fully vaccinated.

Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered: