Cook County Health CMO blames prescription delivery delays on US Postal Service changes

More than 5,000 prescriptions typically filled by Chicago-based Cook County Health's mail-order pharmacy were delayed in July after changes implemented by the United States Postal Service, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The health system's pharmacy typically fills more than 20,000 prescriptions monthly. In March, the percent of mail-order prescriptions delayed was less than 1 percent. The amount of delays began to rise in April and May and reached 23 percent by July, the Tribune reported.

Some of the areas most affected by the prescription delays were in South Side neighborhoods.

"This is yet another example of the impact that policy changes have on our vulnerable populations," Cook County Health's CMO, Claudia Fegan, MD, said at an Aug. 24 news conference. "Our patients deserve high-quality care and continuity of care. They deserve to be able to receive their medication and not have to worry about how they’ll get to the pharmacy during a pandemic to get their medications."

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy implemented changes to USPS in early August that slowed the mail, including canceling overtime for postal workers and limiting mail transportation runs.

Mr. DeJoy said Aug. 18 that he would postpone all changes made to USPS until after the election to avoid the appearance of any interference with mail-in voting, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Mr. DeJoy doesn't plan to reverse changes already instituted by the postal service.

The U.S. House approved a measure to give the USPS $25 billion in additional funds, but the Senate isn't expected to approve it, according to the Tribune.

Cook County Health leaders told the Tribune they continue to hear complaints about delayed medication deliveries from patients.

"This has severely impacted seniors and other individuals who have high risk of exposure to COVID-19 and depend on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver their mail-order prescriptions on time," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle told the Tribune.

The health system has been using services other than the post office to resend medications when they're urgently needed, the Tribune reported.



