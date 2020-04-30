Compounding pharmacy alliance launches website connecting hospitals to outsourcing facilities

The Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding launched a website April 29 that connects hospitals to drug outsourcing facilities that can supply drugs used to treat COVID-19 that are currently in shortage.

Called The Compounders' Shortage Drug Source for Hospitals, it's intended to function as a sort of bulletin board to let hospitals know where they can find the drugs they need to treat COVID-19 patients.

The website connects hospitals to both 503B outsourcing facilities and 503A sterile compounding pharmacies. It comes after the FDA recently eased rules to allow both 503B outsourcing facilities and 503A compounding pharmacies to supply drugs to hospitals.

FDA-registered outsourcing facilities can submit information on the website about which drugs it can currently provide, but can only list drugs that are currently listed as in shortage by the FDA. Hospitals can then access the webpage to see which outsourcing facility has the drugs it needs.

Read the full news release here.

