California investigating death of resident hours after getting COVID-19 vaccine

California authorities are investigating the death of a resident in Placer County who died hours after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Facebook post made by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the resident was given the vaccine Jan. 21 and died the same day. The person had tested positive for COVID-19 in late December.

A spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office told The Wall Street Journal: "We aren't making any links to the vaccine. We ask the public to remain patient with us as this investigation continues so we can hopefully get more clarity."

The spokesperson said that authorities can't release more details about the incident .

It wasn't revealed which vaccine the person was given or if it played any role in the death.

Multiple local, state and federal agencies are investigating the case, the Facebook post stated.

