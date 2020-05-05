Boston hospitals get $1M from Celtics' owner for COVID-19 vaccine research

Two Harvard-affiliated teaching hospitals working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine received a $1 million donation from Boston Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck, The Boston Globe reported.

Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Massachusetts General Hospital, both in Boston, are working together to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and hope to begin testing in healthy volunteers by the end of the year.

The hospitals' vaccine would use a harmless virus called an adeno-associated virus to deliver DNA into the body that would stimulate the immune system to make antibodies to attack the coronavirus if a person is exposed to it, according to The Boston Globe.

Mr. Grousbeck donated $1 million to the hospitals to support their vaccine development efforts.

"We will need several vaccines to succeed to cure the world, and we’re trying to cure the world here," Mr. Grousbeck told The Boston Globe.

