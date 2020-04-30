Bayer CEO wins shareholder confidence vote

Bayer CEO Werner Baumann won a confidence vote from the company's shareholders April 28 for the first time since the company completed an acquisition that brought it thousands of lawsuits, Bloomberg reported.

The German drugmaker acquired Monsanto, an agrochemical and agricultural biotechnology company, in 2018 for $63 billion. Along with it, Bayer acquired Roundup, an herbicide that thousands of plaintiffs have said caused their cancer.

Though the lawsuits are ongoing, about 93 percent of shareholders voted in favor of Mr. Baumann at the most recent shareholder meeting. He lost the vote last year, as shareholders were upset over the fallout of the Monsanto acquisition, according to Bloomberg.

The investors expressed some continued frustration that the lawsuits have yet to be resolved, but the confidence vote reflects their patience with Bayer's efforts to resolve the litigation, Bloomberg reported.

Read the full article here.

