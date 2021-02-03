AstraZeneca says its vaccine cuts virus transmission by two-thirds

The COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford reduces transmission of the novel coronavirus by two-thirds, according to early research published Feb. 2 in The Lancet's preprint section.

The interim analysis was based on phase 3 clinical trials conducted in the U.K., Brazil and South Africa in which 17,177 participants accrued 332 symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

University of Oxford researchers found a 67 percent reduction in positive swabs among trial participants who received at least one vaccine dose. The interim analysis marks the first time evidence has shown a COVID-19 vaccine can reduce virus transmission.

Researchers also found that a single dose of the vaccine was 76 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 over a three-month period. The vaccine was 82 percent effective in trial participants who received a second dose three months after their first.

"This primary analysis reconfirms that our vaccine prevents severe disease and keeps people out of hospital," Sir Mene Pangalos, PhD, AstraZeneca's executive vice president of biopharmaceuticals and research and development, said in a news release. "In addition, extending the dosing interval not only boosts the vaccine’s efficacy, but also enables more people to be vaccinated upfront. Together with the new findings on reduced transmission, we believe this vaccine will have a real impact on the pandemic."

More articles on pharmacy:

APhA urges HHS to allow retired pharmacists, pharmacy techs to give vaccines

US COVID-19 vaccinations exceed positive tests for virus, Bloomberg reports

FDA to streamline process to approve vaccines updated for protection against virus variants

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.