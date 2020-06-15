6 recent drug, device recalls

Maia Anderson 

Medical device and drug recalls, whether voluntary or mandated by the FDA, ensure patient safety. Here are six reported to the FDA in the last month:

  1. Teva, Marksans recall popular diabetes med
    Two drugmakers, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Marksans Pharma Limited, have voluntarily recalled their versions of metformin, a popular diabetes drug.

  2. FDA asks 5 drugmakers to recall metformin products
    The FDA asked five drugmakers to voluntarily recall their metformin products after it found unacceptable levels of a carcinogen in the drug.

  3. Medtronic heart pump recalled again after link to 4 patient deaths
    The FDA issued another class 1 recall of Medtronic's HeartWare HVAD ventricular assist device after discovering a design issue that has caused four patient deaths.

  4. Apotex recalls diabetes drug after FDA alert
    Apotex, a drugmaker based in Toronto, is recalling all lots of its metformin extended-release tablets after the FDA said it found unacceptable levels of a carcinogen in the drug.

  5. Medtronic recalls brain surgery device
    Medtronic recalled its StealthStation software, which provides images of a patient's brain to help surgeons navigate surgical tools and implants used during brain surgery, due to inaccuracies caused by minor patient movements which could cause serious or life-threatening patient harm.

  6. Georgia pharma company recalls thyroid drug for super-potency
    Alpharetta, Ga.-based Acella Pharmaceuticals recalled 13 lots of NP Thyroid after finding the drug to be super-potent.

