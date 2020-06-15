6 recent drug, device recalls
Medical device and drug recalls, whether voluntary or mandated by the FDA, ensure patient safety. Here are six reported to the FDA in the last month:
- Teva, Marksans recall popular diabetes med
Two drugmakers, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Marksans Pharma Limited, have voluntarily recalled their versions of metformin, a popular diabetes drug.
- FDA asks 5 drugmakers to recall metformin products
The FDA asked five drugmakers to voluntarily recall their metformin products after it found unacceptable levels of a carcinogen in the drug.
- Medtronic heart pump recalled again after link to 4 patient deaths
The FDA issued another class 1 recall of Medtronic's HeartWare HVAD ventricular assist device after discovering a design issue that has caused four patient deaths.
- Apotex recalls diabetes drug after FDA alert
Apotex, a drugmaker based in Toronto, is recalling all lots of its metformin extended-release tablets after the FDA said it found unacceptable levels of a carcinogen in the drug.
- Medtronic recalls brain surgery device
Medtronic recalled its StealthStation software, which provides images of a patient's brain to help surgeons navigate surgical tools and implants used during brain surgery, due to inaccuracies caused by minor patient movements which could cause serious or life-threatening patient harm.
- Georgia pharma company recalls thyroid drug for super-potency
Alpharetta, Ga.-based Acella Pharmaceuticals recalled 13 lots of NP Thyroid after finding the drug to be super-potent.
