6 recent drug, device recalls

Medical device and drug recalls, whether voluntary or mandated by the FDA, ensure patient safety. Here are six reported to the FDA in the last month:

More articles on pharmacy:

States sue 26 generic drugmakers, accused of fixing prices since 2016

Virginia pharmacist pleads guilty to federal drug fraud

NIH to fund, conduct 3 end-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials this summer

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.