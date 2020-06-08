Teva, Marksans recall popular diabetes med

Two drugmakers, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Marksans Pharma Limited, have voluntarily recalled their versions of metformin, a popular diabetes drug. 

The two drugmakers recalled the extended-release tablets after detecting unacceptable levels of N-Nitrosodimethylamine, a probable human carcinogen. 

Teva is recalling 14 lots of its metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets in the U.S., including their 500 mg and 750 mg bottles. 

Marksans Pharma Limited, which is based in India, is recalling one lot of its extended-release metformin tablet in the U.S. 

The recalls come after the FDA determined May 28 that there were unacceptable levels of  N-Nitrosodimethylamine in metformin extended-release tablets. 

Two other drugmakers, Apotex and Amneal Pharmaceuticals have both recalled their extended-release tablets after being asked to do so by the FDA. 

The agency had asked five drugmakers to voluntarily recall their products.

