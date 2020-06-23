6 pharmaceutical, devicemaker bankruptcies in 2020
Here are six pharmaceutical or medical device companies that filed for bankruptcy protection or had their bankruptcy plan approved in 2020.
Editor's note: Bankruptcies are listed in chronological order.
- Florida drugmaker files for bankruptcy after recall
KRS Global Biotechnology, a Boca Raton, Fla.-based drug-compounding facility, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing "unforeseen business circumstances."
- Insys bankruptcy plan gets court OK
Insys Therapeutics, the first drugmaker to go bankrupt after opioid litigation, won court approval for its bankruptcy plan Jan. 16.
- Reva Medical files for bankruptcy
Reva Medical, a San Diego-based devicemaker that specializes in vascular devices, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, listing $5.9 million in assets and $104.5 million in debt.
- Insulin pump maker files for bankruptcy
Valeritas Holdings, a New Jersey-based company that makes insulin pumps, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and Zealand Pharma, a Denmark-based drugmaker, said it will acquire "substantially all" of Valeritas' assets.
- Mallinckrodt to put US generics business in bankruptcy in opioid settlement
Mallinckrodt filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for its generic drug business as part of a settlement with 47 U.S. states and U.S. territories.
- Generic drugmaker Akorn files for bankruptcy
Akorn, a generic drugmaker based in Lake Forest, Ill., has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a year after the FDA sent it warning letters about manufacturing violations at two of its plants.
