Here are six pharmaceutical or medical device companies that filed for bankruptcy protection or had their bankruptcy plan approved in 2020.

Editor's note: Bankruptcies are listed in chronological order.

  1. Florida drugmaker files for bankruptcy after recall
    KRS Global Biotechnology, a Boca Raton, Fla.-based drug-compounding facility, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing "unforeseen business circumstances."

  2. Insys bankruptcy plan gets court OK
    Insys Therapeutics, the first drugmaker to go bankrupt after opioid litigation, won court approval for its bankruptcy plan Jan. 16.

  3. Reva Medical files for bankruptcy
    Reva Medical, a San Diego-based devicemaker that specializes in vascular devices, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, listing $5.9 million in assets and $104.5 million in debt.

  4. Insulin pump maker files for bankruptcy
    Valeritas Holdings, a New Jersey-based company that makes insulin pumps, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and Zealand Pharma, a Denmark-based drugmaker, said it will acquire "substantially all" of Valeritas' assets.

  5. Mallinckrodt to put US generics business in bankruptcy in opioid settlement
    Mallinckrodt filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for its generic drug business as part of a settlement with 47 U.S. states and U.S. territories.

  6. Generic drugmaker Akorn files for bankruptcy 
    Akorn, a generic drugmaker based in Lake Forest, Ill., has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a year after the FDA sent it warning letters about manufacturing violations at two of its plants.

