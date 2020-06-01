5 top pharmacy stories in May

Below are five of the top pharmacy stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in May, beginning with the most popular:

More articles on pharmacy:

6 BCBS companies sue CVS, claiming decadelong insurance fraud scheme

FDA finds carcinogen in popular diabetes drug

Georgia pharma company recalls thyroid drug for super potency

