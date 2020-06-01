5 top pharmacy stories in May
Below are five of the top pharmacy stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in May, beginning with the most popular:
- Top 10 pharma companies by revenue
The worldwide pharmaceutical market was worth about $1.3 trillion in 2019 and the 10 largest pharmaceutical companies accounted for about a third of that, worth a collective $392.5 billion in revenue.
- 5 things to know about Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed
Moncef Slaoui, PhD, was named chief advisor of the government's Operation Warp Speed program, designed to shorten the amount of time it takes to bring a COVID-19 vaccine to market.
- FDA adds heartburn drug being tested to treat COVID-19 to shortage list
The FDA added famotidine, a generic heartburn drug being tested to treat COVID-19, to its drug shortages list.
- 6 BCBS companies sue CVS, claiming decadelong insurance fraud scheme
Six Blue Cross Blue Shield companies filed a lawsuit against CVS Health, claiming the retail pharmacy chain has "intentionally engaged" in a fraud scheme for more than a decade to overcharge for prescription drugs by submitting insurance claims for payment at artificially inflated prices.
- Walgreens president leaves to become CEO of Tennessee health and fitness company
Walgreens President Richard Ashworth, PharmD, is leaving the company to become CEO of Tivity Health, a health and fitness company based in Nashville, Tenn.
More articles on pharmacy:
6 BCBS companies sue CVS, claiming decadelong insurance fraud scheme
FDA finds carcinogen in popular diabetes drug
Georgia pharma company recalls thyroid drug for super potency
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.
To receive the latest hospital and health system business and legal news and analysis from Becker's Hospital Review, sign-up for the free Becker's Hospital Review E-weekly by clicking here.