5 recent FDA drug, device approvals

Five drugs and medical devices approved by the FDA since Jan. 21:

Nexletol is Esperion Therapeutics' drug, the first oral non-statin approved to treat high cholesterol in nearly 20 years.



Palforzia is Aimmune Therapeutics' drug, designed to treat peanut allergies by exposing patients to small amounts of peanut powder.



Tazverik is Epizyme's drug, the first treatment that specifically targets epithelioid sarcoma, a rare form of soft tissue cancer.



Micra AV is the world's smallest pacemaker with atrioventricular synchrony, made by Medtronic.



Tepezza is Horizon Therapeutics' drug, the first designed to treat thyroid eye disease.

