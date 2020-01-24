FDA approves first treatment for rare cancer, priced at $186K per year

The FDA approved Jan. 23 Epizyme's drug, Tazverik, the first treatment that specifically targets a rare form of cancer that often affects young adults.

Tazverik treats epithelioid sarcoma, a rare form of soft tissue cancer, by stopping cancer cells from spreading.

The FDA said that half of patients who have the rare cancer have a metastatic form by the time they are diagnosed, meaning it has spread to other parts of their body, which can be life-threatening.

Epizyme, a Massachusetts-based drugmaker, priced Tazverik at $15,500 per month, or $186,000 for a year's supply, according to Endpoints News.

The FDA is requiring Tazverik to be dispensed with a medication guide that details the risks associated with the treatment, and it is only approved for patients over 16 years.

Read the full news release here.

