First treatment for thyroid eye disease gets FDA approval

The FDA Jan. 21 approved Horizon Therapeutics' drug, Tepezza, the first drug designed to treat thyroid eye disease.

Thyroid eye disease is a rare disease where muscles and fatty tissues behind the eyes become inflamed and cause the eyes to push forward and bulge outward. It can cause eye pain, double vision, light sensitivity or difficulty closing the eye.

The disease affects more women than men and can be incapacitating, preventing people from driving or working.

Tepezza is the first drug to be approved by the FDA to treat thyroid eye disease.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Walgreens, CVS demands led Ohio Medicaid to drop 272 pharmacies, state says

How Civica Rx became a force in the generic drug industry: A timeline

10 most expensive drugs for Medicare Part D

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.