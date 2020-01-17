10 most expensive drugs for Medicare Part D

Medicare Part D covers pharmacy-dispensed drugs, primarily oral drugs and some self-injectables, such as insulin. 

The 10 drugs that cost Medicare Part D the most in 2018, according to a Moody's Investors Service report: 

  1. Eliquis (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) — $4.99 billion
  2. Revlimid (Bristol-Myers Squibb) — $4.06 billion 
  3. Xarelto (Johnson & Johnson/ Bayer) — $3.36 billion
  4. Januvia (Merck) — $3.23 billion
  5. Lyrica (Pfizer) — $2.95 billion 
  6. Advair Diskus (GlaxoSmithKline) — $2.39 billion 
  7. Humira Pen (AbbVie) — $2.39 billion 
  8. Lantus Solostar (Sanofi) — $2.37 billion
  9. Imbruvica (AbbVie/Johnson & Johnson) — $1.87 billion
  10. Symbicort (AstraZeneca) — $1.75 billion

