10 most expensive drugs for Medicare Part D

Medicare Part D covers pharmacy-dispensed drugs, primarily oral drugs and some self-injectables, such as insulin.

The 10 drugs that cost Medicare Part D the most in 2018, according to a Moody's Investors Service report:

Eliquis (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) — $4.99 billion Revlimid (Bristol-Myers Squibb) — $4.06 billion Xarelto (Johnson & Johnson/ Bayer) — $3.36 billion Januvia (Merck) — $3.23 billion Lyrica (Pfizer) — $2.95 billion Advair Diskus (GlaxoSmithKline) — $2.39 billion Humira Pen (AbbVie) — $2.39 billion Lantus Solostar (Sanofi) — $2.37 billion Imbruvica (AbbVie/Johnson & Johnson) — $1.87 billion Symbicort (AstraZeneca) — $1.75 billion

