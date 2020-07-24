3 exec moves affecting the pharma industry
Below is the latest roundup of executive leadership changes affecting the pharmaceutical industry.
- Biogen CFO Jeffrey Capello will step down from his role Aug. 15, and Mike McDonnell will take over the position.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance brought Mike Maresca onto its leadership team as chief technology officer, a position he began in late June.
- Jonathan Sackler, co-owner of OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma, died of cancer at age 65.
