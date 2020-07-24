3 exec moves affecting the pharma industry

Below is the latest roundup of executive leadership changes affecting the pharmaceutical industry.

Biogen CFO Jeffrey Capello will step down from his role Aug. 15, and Mike McDonnell will take over the position.



Walgreens Boots Alliance brought Mike Maresca onto its leadership team as chief technology officer, a position he began in late June.



Jonathan Sackler, co-owner of OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma, died of cancer at age 65.

