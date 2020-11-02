10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy operating officer.

  2. Benewah Community Hospital ( St. Maries, Idaho) seeks a pharmacy director.

  3. Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  4. Methodist Health System (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy services director.

  5. Northern Light Health (Brewer, Maine) seeks a pharmacy operations manager. 

  6. Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta) seeks a retail pharmacy supervisor.

  7. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a pharmacy operations coordinator.

  8. UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  9. United Health Services (Binghamton, N.Y.) seeks a system director of pharmacy.

  10. UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy services director. 

