Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy operating officer.



Benewah Community Hospital ( St. Maries, Idaho) seeks a pharmacy director.



Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Methodist Health System (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy services director.



Northern Light Health (Brewer, Maine) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta) seeks a retail pharmacy supervisor.



Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a pharmacy operations coordinator.



UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



United Health Services (Binghamton, N.Y.) seeks a system director of pharmacy.



UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy services director.

