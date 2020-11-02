10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy operating officer.
- Benewah Community Hospital ( St. Maries, Idaho) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Methodist Health System (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy services director.
- Northern Light Health (Brewer, Maine) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta) seeks a retail pharmacy supervisor.
- Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a pharmacy operations coordinator.
- UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- United Health Services (Binghamton, N.Y.) seeks a system director of pharmacy.
- UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy services director.
