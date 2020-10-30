Ascension launches pharmacy services business Ascension Rx

Ascension has launched a new pharmacy brand, Ascension Rx, designed to connect physicians and pharmacists to improve patient care, the St. Louis-based health system announced Oct. 30.

Ascension Rx will function as a high-touch clinical model centered on the patient-clinician relationship, Ascension said in a news release. Its services include specialty medication services, medication packaging and delivery, infusion therapy and medication management.

The health system will build an Ascension Rx specialty pharmacy in Austin, Texas, which is set to open in the spring. It is also developing a centralized national mail order pharmacy service.

"Over the past five years, we have rebranded our care sites and services across the country to make it easier for patients to navigate their health and wellness and get the care they need. Extending that connection to physicians and pharmacists is the logical next step to improve people’s health and give them greater peace of mind," said Ascension President and CEO Joseph Impicciche.

In response to COVID-19, Ascension Rx sites began providing bedside delivery of medications before discharge, as well as contactless service options including curbside pickup, courier delivery and U.S. Postal Service and FedEx shipping. The company also has a team of experts to help patients get financial assistance if they can't afford their prescriptions.

Ascension said the goal of Ascension Rx is to improve the coordination, safety and quality of care and create a unified patient and caregiver experience.

"Ascension Rx was designed to create a compassionate, personalized approach to meet consumer needs by providing a comprehensive pharmacy solution that establishes Ascension as a one-stop resource for all medication-related services," said Lynn Eschenbacher, PharmD, Ascension's chief pharmacy officer. "This is an exciting development that will help to optimize our operations across the country to improve the health and well-being of the communities we are privileged to serve."

