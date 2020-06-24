1 in 10 adults have a painkiller prescription, CDC finds
Ten percent of Americans age 20 and older had a painkiller prescription from 2015-18, according to survey results recently released by the CDC.
The survey involved home interviews to find insights on the country's painkiller use from 2015-18. Across all age and race demographics, painkiller use was slightly more prevalent in women than men.
The results broken down by age:
- 20-39: 5.4 percent
- 40-59: 12.7 percent
- 60 and older: 15.1 percent
The results broken down by race:
- non-Hispanic Asian: 4.5 percent
- non-Hispanic white: 11.6 percent
- non-Hispanic Black: 10.1 percent
- Hispanic: 8.5 percent
Access the full data brief here.
