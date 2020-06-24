1 in 10 adults have a painkiller prescription, CDC finds

Ten percent of Americans age 20 and older had a painkiller prescription from 2015-18, according to survey results recently released by the CDC.

The survey involved home interviews to find insights on the country's painkiller use from 2015-18. Across all age and race demographics, painkiller use was slightly more prevalent in women than men.

The results broken down by age:

20-39: 5.4 percent





40-59: 12.7 percent





60 and older: 15.1 percent

The results broken down by race:

non-Hispanic Asian: 4.5 percent





non-Hispanic white: 11.6 percent





non-Hispanic Black: 10.1 percent





Hispanic: 8.5 percent

Access the full data brief here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Ramping up US drug production: 3 obstacles to consider

APhA launches task force, #PharmacistsFightingRacism campaign

Sanofi expedites its vaccine timeline, strikes $2.3B deal with Translate Bio

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.