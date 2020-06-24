1 in 10 adults have a painkiller prescription, CDC finds

Katie Adams - Print  | 

Ten percent of Americans age 20 and older had a painkiller prescription from 2015-18, according to survey results recently released by the CDC. 

The survey involved home interviews to find insights on the country's painkiller use from 2015-18. Across all age and race demographics, painkiller use was slightly more prevalent in women than men.

The results broken down by age:

  • 20-39: 5.4 percent

  • 40-59: 12.7 percent

  • 60 and older: 15.1 percent

The results broken down by race:

  • non-Hispanic Asian: 4.5 percent

  • non-Hispanic white: 11.6 percent

  • non-Hispanic Black: 10.1 percent

  • Hispanic: 8.5 percent

Access the full data brief here.

More articles on pharmacy:
Ramping up US drug production: 3 obstacles to consider
APhA launches task force, #PharmacistsFightingRacism campaign
Sanofi expedites its vaccine timeline, strikes $2.3B deal with Translate Bio

 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers