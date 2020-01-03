Southwestern Health Resources, Cigna strike 3-year agreement

Southwestern Health Resources and Cigna inked a three-year deal that allows Cigna members to access the Dallas-based provider's services at in-network rates, according to D CEO Healthcare.

The deal comes after Cigna and Southwestern Health Resources, the clinically integrated network formed by Arlington-based Texas Health Resources and UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, hit a rough patch in negotiations. A sticking point was cost and quality measurements.

The new agreement was effective Jan. 1, and runs through Dec. 31, 2022.

