Georgia health system, Anthem near payment agreement

A Dec. 30 public hearing to address contract negotiations between Northeast Georgia Health System and Anthem has been cancelled as the organizations near a deal, according to the Gainesville Times.

A spokesperson from the health system told the Gainesville Times: "NGHS and Anthem are actively engaged in negotiations and meeting regularly to work out mutually agreeable terms. At this time, the parties are down to finalizing language pertaining to a handful of items. Both parties are working diligently and intently on finalizing an agreement."

Negotiations between Anthem and Gainesville-based North Georgia Health System collapsed before a new contract could be reached by a Sept. 30 deadline. While NGHS continued to accept Anthem members at in-network rates a few months after the split, Anthem members are set to lose in-network access Dec. 31 if a deal isn't reached. Under an injunction, some locations will be considered Anthem locations until the beginning of February 2020 if a deal lapses.



