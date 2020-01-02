UnitedHealth shares worth 10 times what they were in 2010

UnitedHealth Group ended 2019 worth $279 billion, with shares trading at 10 times as much as they were a decade ago, according to the Star Tribune.

The significant increase shows how healthcare has become a major part of the U.S. economy, and the success UnitedHealth has found in offering new services to front-line physicians, nurses and hospitals.



In 2005, UnitedHealth purchased PacifiCare Health Systems, which would lay the bedrock for what would become the healthcare company's fastest-growing business: Optum. In the last decade, Optum health services grew quicker than UnitedHealth's insurance unit, UnitedHealthcare.



Investing in health services proved fruitful for the company, as it grew from $100 billion in 2011 to $200 billion in 2017. Only Amazon and Apple have beaten this pace.



To read the full report, click here.



More articles on payers:

BCBS of Tennessee specialty drug change brings physician backlash

Georgia health system, Anthem near payment agreement

UnitedHealth stock saved by year-end boost. What does 2020 hold?

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.