UnitedHealth stock saved by year-end boost. What does 2020 hold?

UnitedHealth Group stock encountered turbulence this year, but ultimately ended on a high note as fears surrounding "Medicare for All" lessened, according to Nasdaq contributor Josh Nathan-Kazis.

In April, after Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., introduced a proposal for Medicare for All that effectively eliminated private insurance, UnitedHealth saw its shares fall 10.9 percent. During the same time, the broader S&P 500 grew almost 1 percent.

While Medicare for All will likely crop up again as the 2020 presidential election nears, UnitedHealth has since rebounded from the decline, up 36 percent since Oct. 1. The insurer will end the year up 19 percent. Boosting the stock are the insurer's expanding Medicare Advantage business, which is already the largest in the sector, and its approved acquisition of DaVita.

Read the full article here.

More articles on payers:

Aetna, Cigna and BCBS hit with fines over improper denials in California

HCSC to lay off dozens of employees after exec exits

Anthem is a top stock for 2020: Here's why

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.