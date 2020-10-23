ProMedica health plan to terminate Ohio hospital's in-network status

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica's Paramount health plan is planning to terminate McLaren St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, from its network.

The termination will be effective Jan. 1, 2021. Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren HealthCare said the termination notice was issued because of its recent acquisition of St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, which is expected to provide greater competition to ProMedica.

"We are surprised and disappointed by ProMedica's decision, which significantly reduces access to care for their health plan members who live and work in Maumee and the surrounding communities," Jennifer Montgomery, RN, president and CEO of McLaren St. Luke's, said in a news release. "This is especially unfortunate given all that McLaren St. Luke's has overcome and our commitment to preserving jobs, investing in new facilities and technology, and expanding health care services to provide a broader range of care in the community."

