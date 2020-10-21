Michigan insurer launches virtual-first primary care plan

Priority Health, an insurer based in Grand Rapids, Mich., launched a primary care plan for members who want more online interactions with providers.

Members with the MyPriority Telehealth PCP plan will have a primary care physician assigned to them through Doctor on Demand, and all visits will take place virtually. If a member wants to seek care in an office setting, they will need a referral from their virtual physician. Emergency care is exempted from the referral requirement.

While the plan is virtual-first, members will still have full coverage for preventive care and access to lower prescription copays and chronic disease management, Priority said.

The plan goes into effect Jan. 1.

