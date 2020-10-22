New Humana partnership aims to improve preauthorization in 12 states

Humana is partnering with digital healthcare company Cohere Health to change the prior authorization process for musculoskeletal treatment in 12 states.

Musculoskeletal treatment affects bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons and nerves. Beginning Jan. 1, Humana will use Cohere's technology to grant authorizations from initial diagnosis to treatment plan selection, or across the entire episode of care, for musculoskeletal conditions.

About 2 million members and 3,500-plus physicians will have access to the process.



The new musculoskeletal prior authorization process will be deployed in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

