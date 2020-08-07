Number of Medicare members at 7 for-profit payers

Big commercial health insurers continued to grow their Medicare membership in the second quarter of this year, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Here is the Medicare membership at seven large for-profit payers, as of the quarter ended June 30. Membership includes Medicare Advantage, supplement and Part D prescription drug plans.

1. UnitedHealthcare: 14.2 million

2. Aetna: 9.2 million

3. Humana: 8.7 million

4. Centene Corp.: 5.4 million

5. Anthem: 2.3 million

6. Cigna: 1.4 million

7. Molina: 108,000



More articles on payers:

Fraudulent coding led CMS to overpay Cigna $1.4B, Justice Department says

UnitedHealth: 7 steps to the 'next-generation health system'

Which states haven't expanded Medicaid?

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.