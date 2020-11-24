New Jersey bill would allow Horizon BCBS to restructure

New Jersey legislators proposed a bill Nov. 19 that aims to reorganize the state's largest commercial insurer, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, according to local radio station New Jersey 101.5.

The idea of restructuring the health insurance company has been a repeated debate for state lawmakers, according to the report. Horizon wants to convert from a nonprofit health services corporation to a nonprofit mutual holding company.

Horizon has said the change will allow the company to grow its investments in technology and social programs. But opponents are wary about how the change would affect members.



Read more here.

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealth: Move routine imaging out of hospital, lower spending by 62%

6 recent payer-provider contract agreements, conflicts

5 things to know about Evernorth, Cigna's health services unit

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.