Nearly 1,000 Scripps providers join Alignment's network

Medicare Advantage plan Alignment Healthcare signed an agreement with San Diego-based Scripps Health to offer a new plan in San Diego County.

Beginning next year, Alignment will add 950-plus primary care and specialist physicians from Scripps Clinic and Scripps Coastal Medical Center in La Jolla to its network in San Diego.

The Scripps provider additions are just one of Alignment's planned expansions for next year. In August, the health insurer said it will grow its footprint in California, Nevada and North Carolina in 2021. The expansions require regulatory approval.

Read more about the new Scripps agreement here.

More articles on payers:

Aetna-CVS services combined under new health plan

10 updates on payer-provider relationships

127 affiliated physicians will no longer be in Centene's network, TeamHealth says



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.