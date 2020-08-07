Alignment Healthcare expands

Alignment Healthcare, a California-based Medicare Advantage insurer, is expanding into several markets in California, Nevada and North Carolina in 2021.

Pending regulatory approvals, the expansions will reach more than 5.9 million Americans who are eligible for Medicare.



Alignment will also add new benefits to its portfolio of plans. Some additions include a virtual health plan and a pet-sitting option. The additions aim to address social determinants of health like lack of transportation and loneliness.

