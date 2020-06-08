Molina extends cost waivers for COVID-19 tests, treatment

Molina Healthcare will continue waiving all out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing and treatment through the end of the year, the health insurer said June 8.

Molina joins other national insurers like Cigna in extending cost waivers for COVID-19-related treatment through December 2020. The majority of insurers began implementing the cost waivers in early April.

Molina's extended policy applies to members using in-network providers.

