Molina extends cost waivers for COVID-19 tests, treatment
Molina Healthcare will continue waiving all out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing and treatment through the end of the year, the health insurer said June 8.
Molina joins other national insurers like Cigna in extending cost waivers for COVID-19-related treatment through December 2020. The majority of insurers began implementing the cost waivers in early April.
Molina's extended policy applies to members using in-network providers.
