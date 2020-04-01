5 insurers waiving costs for COVID-19 treatment
Here are five insurers waiving cost-sharing for treatment related to COVID-19 as of April 1:
1. Aetna
2. Cigna
3. Florida Blue
4. Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
5. Humana
