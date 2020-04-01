5 insurers waiving costs for COVID-19 treatment

Here are five insurers waiving cost-sharing for treatment related to COVID-19 as of April 1:

1. Aetna

2. Cigna

3. Florida Blue

4. Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

5. Humana

