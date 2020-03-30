Humana, Cigna waive costs for COVID-19 treatment

Humana and Cigna joined Aetna in waiving cost-sharing for treatment related to COVID-19, the health insurers said March 30.

Aetna was the first commercial insurer to make the decision March 25.

Under Cigna's policy, the insurer is waiving cost-sharing for all COVID-19 treatment its members need through May 31. The policy took effect March 30. Cigna said the treatments it will cover are those covered under Medicare or other state regulations. Providers will be reimbursed at in-network rates or Medicare rates, as applicable.

Cigna is also directing hundreds of employed clinicians to join telehealth partner MDLive.

Effective March 25, Humana is likewise waiving all medical costs related to COVID-19 treatment, as well as any FDA-approved medications or vaccines should they become available. Humana does not have an end date for its policy.

Humana said it will cover member responsibility whether the treatment is provided in an in-network or out-of-network facility.

