Cigna extends COVID-19 cost relief efforts

Cigna is eliminating cost-sharing for all in-person and virtual primary care, specialty care and behavioral healthcare visits for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 care, the payer said June 1.

Cigna said the waiver "further supports customers and the medical community as we work together in preventing and treating those with COVID-19, as well as continuing to provide alternatives to access for all other health and wellness needs."

The expanded cost-relief measures apply to Cigna's Medicare Advantage, individual and family plans. The expansions are effective immediately and will stay in effect through the end of 2020 for Medicare Advantage members and through the end of federal and state public health emergencies for other members.

Read the full press release here.

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealth CEO questioned on network, reimbursement changes by lawmaker

Payment 'recalibration' ahead for insurers, BCBS Association exec says

Highmark BCBS premium notice error sparks state action

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.