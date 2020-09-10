Illinois nurse practitioner pleads guilty to Medicare fraud

A nurse practitioner in Illinois pleaded guilty to charges of healthcare fraud Sept. 8, according to the Department of Justice.

Jami Mayhew took part in a scheme to defraud Medicare by providing services in nursing homes that weren't medically necessary, according to information presented at the plea hearing. The Justice Department said Ms. Mayhew visited nursing home residents multiple times, examined them for a few minutes and falsely documented what services she provided to inflate her reimbursement.

Ms. Mayhew admitted to submitting 251 false claims to Medicare from May to June in 2017.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 10.



