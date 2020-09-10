Hospital employees wrongly viewed George Floyd's medical records: 4 details

Minneapolis-based Hennepin Healthcare employees inappropriately viewed the medical records of George Floyd, who was taken to the hospital in May after dying in police custody, according to a Star Tribune report.



Four things to know:

1. The individuals who viewed Mr. Floyd's medical records without legitimate reasons no longer work for Hennepin Healthcare, although it is unclear whether they resigned voluntarily or were terminated.

2. The hospital's attorneys informed Mr. Floyd's family of the breach but did not reveal which records were inappropriately accessed, according to the report.



3. The legal team for Mr. Floyd's family is "exploring all remedies" to resolve the issue but has not issued subpoenas to gain information about what medical records were accessed.



4. Hennepin Healthcare told the Star Tribune that it would not comment on the data breach due to patient confidentiality.

